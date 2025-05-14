Plans to install up to four wind turbines at the former Tranwell Airfield site have been revealed in a screening opinion application.

If the proposals progress and receive approval from Northumberland County Council, each turbine generator would have a tip height of up to 115 metres. There would also be ancillary infrastructure.

A screening opinion application document submitted on behalf of applicant Leigh Mawson includes the following: “It is recommended that the local planning authority proceeds with a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping process to define the terms of reference for the full EIA.

“This will allow for a detailed assessment of the potential impacts on the environment and communities.

“The site is adjacent to Tranwell Woods, which is a sensitive ecological area that could potentially contain protected species and habitats.

“The site is located near historical landmarks associated with the former Tranwell Airfield, which may require cultural heritage assessments.”