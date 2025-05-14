Plans to install up to four wind turbines at former Tranwell Airfield site revealed in screening opinion application
If the proposals progress and receive approval from Northumberland County Council, each turbine generator would have a tip height of up to 115 metres. There would also be ancillary infrastructure.
A screening opinion application document submitted on behalf of applicant Leigh Mawson includes the following: “It is recommended that the local planning authority proceeds with a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping process to define the terms of reference for the full EIA.
“This will allow for a detailed assessment of the potential impacts on the environment and communities.
“The site is adjacent to Tranwell Woods, which is a sensitive ecological area that could potentially contain protected species and habitats.
“The site is located near historical landmarks associated with the former Tranwell Airfield, which may require cultural heritage assessments.”