Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish a dilapidated building in Belford and build six new homes in its place have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is more than four years since a planning application was lodged by developer Keith Clark for the scheme at the former Community Club.

Planning approval was granted by Northumberland County Council in 2023 subject to a legal agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, subsequent changes in planning policy meant the legal agreement had to be amended to reflect additional requirements of principal occupancy.

Belford Memorial Hall.

The hall was sold 2018 after severe dry rot was discovered in the building, with the proceeds from the sale held in a trust to fund future projects in the village.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, chairman of Belford Parish Council and local ward county councillor, said “The Community Club hold special memories for lots of local people. I went to children’s parties in there, weddings, funerals and had many good nights in the bar.

"The last thing the trustees wanted to do was sell the building, but when the cost of repairs was realised and nobody else stepped forward to take the place on, they didn’t have a choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because Belford Parish has over 20% of the houses as second homes or holiday lets, the new houses will be restricted to permanent residents only. There is also full protection for the war memorial which was transferred to the parish council before the hall closed.

“Now the building has become a bit of an eyesore and I look forward to seeing such a prominent site in the village being developed.”