Plans to demolish former Belford Community Club approved after lengthy delay
It is more than four years since a planning application was lodged by developer Keith Clark for the scheme at the former Community Club.
Planning approval was granted by Northumberland County Council in 2023 subject to a legal agreement.
However, subsequent changes in planning policy meant the legal agreement had to be amended to reflect additional requirements of principal occupancy.
The hall was sold 2018 after severe dry rot was discovered in the building, with the proceeds from the sale held in a trust to fund future projects in the village.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, chairman of Belford Parish Council and local ward county councillor, said “The Community Club hold special memories for lots of local people. I went to children’s parties in there, weddings, funerals and had many good nights in the bar.
"The last thing the trustees wanted to do was sell the building, but when the cost of repairs was realised and nobody else stepped forward to take the place on, they didn’t have a choice.
“Because Belford Parish has over 20% of the houses as second homes or holiday lets, the new houses will be restricted to permanent residents only. There is also full protection for the war memorial which was transferred to the parish council before the hall closed.
“Now the building has become a bit of an eyesore and I look forward to seeing such a prominent site in the village being developed.”
