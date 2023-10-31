Plans to demolish and rebuild Shilbottle nursery receive the green light
An application for the redevelopment of Friendly Frogs Pre-School at Shilbottle Primary School has been given the thumbs up by the planning department at Northumberland County Council.
A new playground is also proposed on the footprint of the demolished building.
There were no objections.
Planning officer James Wellwood reported: ‘The scale of the proposed development is minor in nature and would not give rise to any significant concerns in respect of scale, design or visual impact given the single storey nature of the proposed building and the existing building to be replaced.
‘The proposals are unlikely to have any greater impact upon neighbouring amenity or on neighbouring employment uses than the current use of the site, given the existing building to be replaced as well as the other existing school buildings and associated playgrounds and playing fields on the site.’