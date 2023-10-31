Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application for the redevelopment of Friendly Frogs Pre-School at Shilbottle Primary School has been given the thumbs up by the planning department at Northumberland County Council.

A new playground is also proposed on the footprint of the demolished building.

There were no objections.

Shilbottle Primary School.

Planning officer James Wellwood reported: ‘The scale of the proposed development is minor in nature and would not give rise to any significant concerns in respect of scale, design or visual impact given the single storey nature of the proposed building and the existing building to be replaced.