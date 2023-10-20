Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Punch Pubs had submitted proposals that would have seen The Salmon Inn at East Ord near Berwick converted into three apartments. A further four homes were proposed in its grounds to the rear.

The pub has been on the market since May 2022, but there has been a lack of serious offers to retain the building as a pub since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee were told on Thursday that the inn was not a “viable business”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Photo: Google Streetview.

Council planners had also recommended the application for approval, subject to a developer contribution of £4,305 towards the Coastal Mitigation Service and various planning conditions.

However, speaking at the meeting, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson called on his fellow committee members to refuse the application.

He said: “I’m not satisfied with the viability assessment. It is for sale for £500,000 – plus VAT that will be £600,000. It’s never going to be viable at that price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the price was dropped it could work. Maybe in the future it could be made into houses, but I think it is still a bit too soon.”

Coun Catherine Seymour agreed and she said: “I’m sad that this hasn’t really been supported enough to keep it as a community asset. The objectors and the parish council want to keep it.

“Eighteen months isn’t very long and the price is too high. I also think it would be overdevelopment on that site.”

However, Coun Colin Hardy felt that the application should be given the go-ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I hate seeing a pub close. I can remember going in a thousand times – but I can only remember coming out a few times!

“A distant relative tried to make it viable and it did not go well. As much as I hate the thought of the pub closing, just having an empty building is no good – we have to sometimes be realistic. I will not be supporting it.”