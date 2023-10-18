News you can trust since 1854
Plans to convert The Salmon Inn at East Ord, near Berwick, into homes given green light recommendation

A proposal to transform a village pub into homes is being recommended for approval.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Punch Partnerships is seeking change of use permission to convert The Salmon Inn at East Ord into three apartments. A further four homes are proposed in its grounds to the rear.

Planning officers at Northumberland County Council believe that the application should receive the green light, subject to a developer contribution of £4,305 towards the Coastal Mitigation Service and various planning conditions.

A decision is set to be made by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Planning Committee at its meeting tomorrow (Thursday).

The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.The Salmon Inn at East Ord. Picture by Google.
There have been seven objections and Ord Parish Council has also objected. It says the change would result in the loss of a valuable amenity within the village and the scheme would be overdevelopment, among other concerns.

A planning report by Francesca Pepper of CPC Planning Consultants said the pub has been extensively marketed for a number of months “to all known pub operators, local and national pub companies and local investors with no interest”.

The officers say in their report: ‘It is considered that the applicant has evidenced that there is no longer a need for the pub to serve the community in its existing use or as an alternative community use and that suitable and sufficient evidence has been provided to demonstrate that its continued use as a public house is no longer economically viable.

‘It is considered that the proposal will result in an acceptable form of development that will be consistent with the character of the area without causing unacceptable detriment on amenity levels or on the appearance of the surrounding street scene.’

