A prominent site in Morpeth will be turned into housing if plans submitted to Northumberland County Council get the green light.

The application recently lodged is to demolish the large building at High Stanners that has been well-known for many years as the home for the Mulan Chinese restaurant and Riverside Lodge social club and build 19 residential apartments.

The Riverside Lodge has been closed for some time and planning, design and access statements put together on behalf of applicant Chris Nunn of Incrementum NE Ltd have set out why the proposals have been put forward.

They state the height of the four-storey development would be “in the order of 12.75m” and the proposed building “steps down in scale through a series of garden terraces and balconies onto the riverside”.

The large building at High Stanners in Morpeth, which the applicant is seeking to convert into apartments, pictured by Google in July 2023.

The documents also include the following: “The redevelopment of the site supports the vitality and viability of Morpeth town centre with additional footfall and securing the re-development of a longstanding, incompatible commercial site within a residential area.

“The proposals are supported by a Heritage Impact Assessment. It has demonstrated that the proposals will cause some limited harm through the scale of the building (necessary for flood defence work), but that there are public benefits which are as follows.

“The removal of the existing building, which is of low-quality design and does not contribute to the setting of the conservation area or the listed Clock Tower.

“The existing building is largely vacant and on the site visit some residents from neighbouring properties asked if there were to be changes to the site and that anti-social behaviour was a cause of concern to them.

“Introducing a new designed building which better reflects the materiality of the site, enhances the views out of the town and will be fully occupied, will change the feel of this part of Morpeth. The passive surveillance arising from people living and using the building and space around it will mean it is less attractive to anti-social behaviour.”

People can view all of the application’s documents and submit their comments via the council’s online planning portal, using the 24/04285/FUL reference number.