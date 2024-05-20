Plans to convert garages into bungalows in Amble poised to get the green light
Plans to convert garages into bungalows at five locations in Amble are being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee on Thursday.
The scheme, if approved, would see 15 bungalows created at Alndale, Andrew Drive, Kennedy Road, St Lawrence Avenue and Windsor Terrace.
The garages would be converted into HUSK bungalows aimed at providing affordable rental properties for elderly residents.
A report to councillors explains that the intention is to effectively use land that is currently underutilised to create new housing.
The proposed development will use the existing structure of the garages to form the walls of the bungalows, with the addition of cladding, fenestration and new roofs. These bungalows will have similar dimensions to the existing structures.
Amble Town Council has welcomed the use of redundant garage areas for the purpose but several objections have been submitted with concerns including loss of parking.
