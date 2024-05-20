Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Garages in a coastal community are set to be turned into much-needed accommodation.

Plans to convert garages into bungalows at five locations in Amble are being recommended for approval by Northumberland County Council’s north area planning committee on Thursday.

The scheme, if approved, would see 15 bungalows created at Alndale, Andrew Drive, Kennedy Road, St Lawrence Avenue and Windsor Terrace.

The garages would be converted into HUSK bungalows aimed at providing affordable rental properties for elderly residents.

A report to councillors explains that the intention is to effectively use land that is currently underutilised to create new housing.

The proposed development will use the existing structure of the garages to form the walls of the bungalows, with the addition of cladding, fenestration and new roofs. These bungalows will have similar dimensions to the existing structures.