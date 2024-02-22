Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals were submitted in January 2023 to turn the Grade II listed former police station in Blyth town centre into rented office space, but council planning officers have refused these plans.

A report on the decision cites the lack of correspondence by the applicant, property firm Adavo, with the council to resolve issues raised as the key reason for the application’s rejection.

The magistrates’ court and police station in the nineteenth century building on Bridge Street closed in 2015.

The Grade II listed former police station and magistrates' court has been derelict since 2015. (Photo by News Post Leader)

Planning officers’ report said: “The amendments needed to make the application successful were outlined, with the applicant confirming they would be willing to work with building conservation towards a positive outcome.

“However, since the last submission the applicant has failed to be in correspondence with the agent or the local planning authority, with outstanding issues relating to highways also still needing to be sorted.

“Due to the lack of communication the local planning authority is left with no option but to refuse due to failure to supply the relevant information.”

After a site visit by council staff in August 2023, the applicant was informed that additional detail was required in plans about the conservation of the building‘s interior, but these new plans have not been supplied.

Further information requested regarding parking and vehicle access was also not provided.

Officers’ report said: “The application fails to address concerns raised by highways development management in relation to parking and highway safety in addition to failing to provide sufficient information for the conservation officer to fully assess the changes to the Grade II listed building.”

Despite the refusal, officers described the proposals as “bringing a previous and important feature of Blyth back into use” and “acceptable with regard to design.”

Little alteration to the exterior of the building, originally built in 1896, had been proposed, with much of the renovation work taking place in the interior.