Plans have been submitted to convert a former pub in North Shields into three separate flats.

An application, submitted by Kylie Developments Commercial Ltd, has been lodged to convert the former ‘Rooms @ The Pub and Kitchen’ on 13-14 Albion Road, into two two-bedroom and one single-bedroom flats.

The building, formerly a public house and restaurant, according to planning documents, has been empty for more than a year.

Planning documents from the applicant state: “The proposal will result in the loss of an existing community facility but as the site is within North Shields town centre, is not listed in the council’s list of assets of community value, and in an area where there are numerous other bars and restaurants , the loss of this facility is not considered to be significant to warrant refusal.”

The Pub and Kitchen - North Shields. Picture: Simon Greener/Chronicle

The applicant also states that the proposals will not directly impact on the nearby Grade II listed Christ Church, on Preston Road, and other listed properties on Northumberland Square and Northumberland Place.

The application continues: “The overriding ambition in the design is to minimise the external changes to this landmark building.”

The heritage statement forming part of the application claims that there is evidence of some water damage and the presence of vermin but that overall the building is in a reasonable structural condition.

North Tyneside Council officers have recommended the plans are approved.