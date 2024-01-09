Proposals have been submitted to bring a series of small pods to Blyth’s seafront.

Modelled on a similar, popular scheme in Amble further up the coast, the 13 pods would play host to small businesses on land at The Promenade at South Beach in Blyth.

The proposals also include plans for an “associated decked area”.

The pods would either be used by permanent stall holders or as part of seasonal events.

A CG image showing what the Blyth Beach retail pods could look like. Photo: Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd.

The plans have been submitted by Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd, which “supports the social and economic regeneration of Blyth Valley”.

The origins of the idea date back to 2016 during the build-up to the Blyth Tall Ship Festival, with a single pod located outside the Blyth Community Enterprise Centre for several years.

The Keel Row Shopping Centre also uses a similar approach at what is known at the Boardwalk, having re-purposed a larger unit by splitting into six beach hut-style pods to attract smaller businesses.

A design statement submitted as part of the planning application states that the pods will be “specifically aimed at people who are starting a new business or seeking to expand an existing offer”.

A CG image showing the possible layouts for the Blyth Beach retail pods. Photo: Blyth Valley Enterprise Ltd.

Suggested tenants include artists, craft workers, photographers and farmers as well as manufacturers of packaged foods and providers of made-to-order items.

The applicant is also said to have “strong support from officers and councillors” at both Northumberland County Council and Blyth Town Council.

The site is currently a pedestrian area with some seating. There are a number of cafes and restaurants opposite the site with parking alongside the road.