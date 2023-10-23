Plans submitted for six holiday cabins on site with views towards Holy Island
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application has been submitted for six holiday chalets on a field at Fenham-Le-Moor.
A report by Lichfields planning consultants, on behalf of applicant Jonny Burn, states: ‘Our client’s intention is to build six, new-build cabins in order to secure the long term future of the site by diversifying their farming business.
‘The introduction of the holiday cabins builds on the existing business, allowing the full potential of the site to be achieved in a sensitive and appropriate way whilst also, benefiting to the local economy and community.’
The proposed cabins would only be visible when in close proximity along the existing public bridleway which follows the south-western boundary of the site.
Kyloe Parish Council in a letter of support, writes: ‘The location is good and is a perfect way for the family to diversify their farming business to help make it sustainable for the future.’
The application has also received backing from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership.
The planning report concludes: ‘Whilst it is acknowledged there would be a very limited impact on the AONB, it is considered that given the temporary form of the chalets and sympathetic design of the proposals this impact is marginal and outweighed by its benefits including the physical and economic contribution to the local tourism industry, the benefits to the economic robustness of the farm business, and the additional local landscaping using native species to benefit wildlife.’