Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alterations would be made to some of the units on Front Street under the proposals, and a sixth shop unit, envisaged to become a deli or bakery, would be constructed.

10 new parking spaces, including accessible spaces, would also be created, as there is currently no onsite parking provision at the location, near Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design statement submitted with the planning application said: “It is envisaged that Unit 6 will be occupied by a daytime deli or bakery.

The unit would add to existing shops on Front Street. (Photo by Google)

“Due to the locality of the units and a strong footpath network that connects with the nearby hospital and residential communities, it is expected that a large amount of customers will visit on foot.

It added: “In conclusion, proposals are to provide a considerate and well-integrated development through improved soft and hard landscaping, additional secure and accessible parking areas, refurbished shop frontages, and the opportunity for new and improved facilities to support local businesses, which in turn will support the needs of the local area.”

The current tenants at the site are a veterinary practice, a funeral home, and some takeaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tenant has not been found for the proposed unit but the plans detail it will be use class E, meaning it could theoretically become a shop, cafe, office, or provider for a range of other services.