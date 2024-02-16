Plans submitted for new shop unit that could become a deli or bakery in Cramlington
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alterations would be made to some of the units on Front Street under the proposals, and a sixth shop unit, envisaged to become a deli or bakery, would be constructed.
10 new parking spaces, including accessible spaces, would also be created, as there is currently no onsite parking provision at the location, near Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.
The design statement submitted with the planning application said: “It is envisaged that Unit 6 will be occupied by a daytime deli or bakery.
“Due to the locality of the units and a strong footpath network that connects with the nearby hospital and residential communities, it is expected that a large amount of customers will visit on foot.
It added: “In conclusion, proposals are to provide a considerate and well-integrated development through improved soft and hard landscaping, additional secure and accessible parking areas, refurbished shop frontages, and the opportunity for new and improved facilities to support local businesses, which in turn will support the needs of the local area.”
The current tenants at the site are a veterinary practice, a funeral home, and some takeaways.
A tenant has not been found for the proposed unit but the plans detail it will be use class E, meaning it could theoretically become a shop, cafe, office, or provider for a range of other services.
The new unit will have 274.5sq m of floor space.