Plans submitted for new homes and roads upgrade in Northumberland village

Fred Bosanquet of Rock Estate has lodged the application with Northumberland County Council.

It is planned to build four new homes and carry out and upgrade of private roads, provide new parking and bin stores on land north of 9-23 Rock Village.

A report submitted with the application states: ‘The applicant owns land and property within Rock Village and is keen to implement improvements to their existing, rented housing stock and erect a further four dwellings.

Rock Village.

‘The improvements include upgrading an existing, private track that serves existing dwellings, providing parking and improving outdoor space by improving the gardens and providing storage and bin stores.’

The existing site consists of seven Grade II listed buildings but no works are proposed to the dwellings themselves.

The planning report also mentions the recent construction of five new homes on land north of the application site, a scheme which was allowed on appeal.

‘The appeal decision illustrates that some, small-scale, new development can be justified within the Conservation Area,’ it states. ‘It will help to sustain local services within the surrounding settlements.

Four new homes and a roads upgrade are planned in Rock Village.

‘The overall layout, density, design and massing very much respects the character of the village by designing new buildings that match the predominant style of traditional two-storey buildings built in stone and slate.

‘The proposed development will result in a minor negative impact to the setting and therefore, the significance of the Rock Conservation Area through the blurring of the existing separation between the historic core of the settlement and later development to the north and north-east.’