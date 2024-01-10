Plans have been lodged for a proposed new housing development in Amble.

The application is seeking outline planning permission for 11 houses and 12 flats on a brownfield site off The Wynd.

Supporting documents by Ross Architectural Ltd explain that part of the site was previously utilised as a coal yard.

Brief details reveal the current access from the A1068 would be upgraded, parking would be provided and surface water drainage and foul drainage would be designed to connect to existing outlets.

The proposed developed would be accessed off The Wynd.

The report adds: ‘Although the application is for outline planning only, the indicative house type will have high levels of insulation with optimisation controls to ensure comfort and minimise energy levels and fuel costs.’