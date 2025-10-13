Plans lodged to provide new home for Amble banking hub

Plans for a permanent home for Amble’s new banking hub have been submitted.

Cash Access UK opened a temporary banking hub in the Dovecote Centre in the spring.

However, it has now lodged a planning application seeking permission to refurbish the former Lloyds TSB on Queen Street.

A planning report states: “The scale of works for the proposed development involves both external and internal modifications to accommodate the creation of a banking hub for public access.

The proposed site of a new banking hub in Amble.

"Externally, the works include the installation of new brand signage, associated signage, and necessary repairs to the building fabric.

“Internally, the project entails minor partition adjustments to create a secure office space, along with the installation of standard furniture, redecoration, and new floor finishes.”

The hub was recommended by LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, following the announcement of the closure of the town’s last remaining bank branch.

Banking hubs are a collaborative industry initiative, set up in response to bank branch closures on high streets across the country.

Instead of one bank owning a branch, the responsibility is shared between the banks. This means that they can share the running costs and all operate in one convenient location.

In Amble, the hub is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Additionally, it also offers a community banker service. These are: Monday - Lloyds; Tuesday - NatWest; Wednesday – Barclays; Thursday – Halifax; Friday – TSB.

In Alnwick, Cash Access UK has received planning permission to revamp the former Alliance Pharmacy unit on the corner of Paikes Street and relocate from the temporary premises in the former Northumberland Gazette offices on Bondgate Without.