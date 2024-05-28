Plans lodged to make River Aln footbridge linking Lesbury and Hipsburn wheelchair accessible
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lesbury Wynding Footbridge, commonly known as the Steppey Lane bridge, links the village with Hipsburn.
However, a series of steps currently make it inaccessible to wheelchair users and difficult for prams and pushchairs.
The nearest diversion is 1.2 miles long.
A planning application seeking permission to create a ramped access to the bridge has been submitted by Northumberland County Council.
“This will eliminate the long diversion route if residents are unable to negotiate the steps,” notes a planning report. “This scheme is required in order to deliver on the request of the locals for a footbridge that is accessible for all.”
Lesbury Parish Council has made no objection.
Local resident Robert Bland, in a letter of support, adds: “This long-awaited project is welcome, as it will provide a much needed improvement to the River Aln crossing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.