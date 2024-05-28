Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged to make a footbridge over the River Aln accessible for all.

Lesbury Wynding Footbridge, commonly known as the Steppey Lane bridge, links the village with Hipsburn.

However, a series of steps currently make it inaccessible to wheelchair users and difficult for prams and pushchairs.

The nearest diversion is 1.2 miles long.

The Steppey Lane bridge over the River Aln. Picture: Lauren Coulson

A planning application seeking permission to create a ramped access to the bridge has been submitted by Northumberland County Council.

“This will eliminate the long diversion route if residents are unable to negotiate the steps,” notes a planning report. “This scheme is required in order to deliver on the request of the locals for a footbridge that is accessible for all.”

Lesbury Parish Council has made no objection.