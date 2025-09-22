Plans lodged to extend Northumberland church cemetery where space is running out

Plans have been lodged to expand a village graveyard where space is running out.

The plans would see around 40 new grave spaces created at Christ Church in Hepple in the Coquet Valley.

A planning application by the Parochial Church Council has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Christ Church churchyard is running out of space for burials so more space is needed.

Christ Church in Hepple.

‘A 5 metre extension to the south of the churchyard (is proposed). The edge of the existing churchyard is marked by an old metal fence with chicken wire. This would be removed, so the new boundary would be the wooden post and rail fence.

‘The extension would provide enough land for forty graves (ten graves long by four graves wide), and the land was deemed suitable by local undertakers and grave diggers, who have lots of experience dealing with the land.

‘The ground is of the same quality as the existing churchyard, so current practice will be continued with single and double graves. It is all part of what was the same field, with no other previous uses other than farmland.’

The report continues: ‘The proposed extension to the churchyard will enable Christ Church to serve the local community as a burial place for many years to come.’

Christ Church Hepple is one of six churches in the Parish of Upper Coquetdale. Services are held in the church 28 times a year.

It was consecrated in 1894 and is Grade II listed.