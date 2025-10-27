Plans lodged to demolish former leisure centre building in Morpeth

A planning application proposing the demolition of the redundant building that housed the former Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth has been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to demolish the building in the Newmarket area of the town is an important step for the any future use for this central site.

Consideration is being given to use it for additional car parking for which there is an identified need in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Riverside building is owned by Northumberland County Council and became redundant when a new state-of-the-art £21m leisure centre and community services hub was built on the site of The Terrace on Gas House Lane.

Morpeth Riverside.

The authority has been exploring a use for the site, to find one that best suits the needs of the town.

Extensive work to market the site failed to attract the type of development that the authority had aspired for the site and the town.

The council will now look to demolish the building and will consider the future use of the site. Local stakeholders will be kept updated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy council leader Richard Wearmouth said: “We will now be working to progress the site with proposals that will benefit the town and its residents.

“We have been out to tender twice now and unfortunately both times the bids have not been what we had hoped for and so the next stage we feel is to demolish this redundant building and move forward.”