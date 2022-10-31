An application to redevelop the 19th century Tritlington Hall, north of Morpeth, has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

The plans seek permission to develop the Grade II listed house, along with the rear annex and adjacent former stable block into a venue for private and corporate gatherings and events.

A planning report submitted with the application states: ‘In order to guarantee the future of the hall it is proposed to modify and refurbish the building and its curtilage in order to develop it as a multi-purpose venue for private, corporate and family celebrations.’

Tritlington Hall.

It is proposed to enlarge the kitchen facilities so it can cater for residential groups up to 22 or up to 24 day visitors. It would also be capable of being used for cookery demonstrations. A new breakfast room would accommodate similar numbers.

It is also proposed to create seven en-suite bedrooms in the main hall and four more in a remodelled stable block.

A function room in the stable block would be able to cater for up to 60 guests and include a bar and small catering kitchen.

A new parking area for 27 vehicles is also proposed to the north of the driveway in an area opened up by demolishing the disused barn, along with improved access from the highway via widened gates.

