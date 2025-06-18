A former fishing shiel on the Northumberland coast could be turned into a holiday home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application seeking permission to convert Cheswick Shiel has been submitted to the county council.

The shiel, which has had renovations carried out by a previous owner in recent years, borders Goswick golf course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed works would result in the creation of a living area with kitchen/dining facilities and bathroom on the ground floor with a single bedroom to be provided at first floor level within the loft space.

Cheswick Shiel.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Jo Dixon states: ‘The proposed development would not only involve the re-use of an existing building in the countryside but it would also provide a unit of additional high quality tourism accommodation in one of Northumberland’s key tourist locations.

‘Ultimately, a use for the former fishing shiel needs to be found if the future maintenance and upkeep of the building and the long-term retention of this rare heritage asset is to be secured. The proposed use of the building for holiday accommodation purposes provides one such opportunity.’

The golf club has not yet commented but is understood to have concerns about potential conflicts with play on the 3rd and 5th holes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns have been raised by the council’s built heritage and design officer.

Ian McCaffery, in a planning objection, states: “Having visited we are aware of significant practical access difficulties even with consent from the golf course within which the building is situated. This is an active golf course with the obvious hazards that presents.

"Finding a viable use is recognised in local and national planning policy as a public benefit to weigh against a finding of less than substantial harm. However, the use must be viable.

“From the submitted documents and our experience of visiting the site it is unclear how pedestrian and vehicle access and use can be secured safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been support for the scheme from the Northumberland and Newcastle Society.

Chairman Tim Wickens said: “In principle the Society supports the conversion of this interesting listed building to holiday accommodation as a means to give it an economically sustainable future and thus securing its ongoing maintenance and repair.”