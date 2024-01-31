Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application by Stuart Bryson is seeking to convert the manager’s accommodation and the existing bar and ancillary areas at the currently closed The White Horse on Castlegate into three two-bedroom flats.

The property is surrounded by a mixture of commercial and residential occupancies.

Documents lodged with the council include a planning statement that says the applicant owns The White Horse and ‘is keen to establish opportunities that will help bring the building back into use’.

It also includes the following: ‘The building is generally structurally sound, but the interior is very run down and tired looking. The property has suffered from a lack of maintenance in recent years.

‘Moves to renovate the property have already commenced, but have since been halted as decisions regarding the future of the building needed to be addressed.

‘Being within the Berwick Conservation Area, the building makes a positive contribution to the vicinity; through its original roof materials, its architraves and pilasters around the main entrance door and its solid and imposing archway facing Berwick-Upon-Tweed railway station.

‘The stonework is also worthy of mention. In three different styles, these range from the vernacular on the south elevation, Georgian to the east, fronting Castlegate road and Arts & Crafts to the west (the archway).

‘As for the proposal, aside from the blocking up of two entrance doors and the introduction of three roof lights in the internal yard, the appearance of the building will not change.

‘There are three licensed premises within the immediate area including The White Horse. However, none of them are operating to capacity – with more people preferring to drink and make their own entertainment at home due to various contributing factors including the cost-of-living crisis.

‘By converting The White Horse into three two-bedroom flats this would provide much-needed affordable accommodation for younger people who may commute and, therefore, prefer to be within walking distance of the station.