Farmer Nick Hargreave plans to create the facility on land near High Learchild Farm, Whittingham.

A planning application seeking change of use permission from agricultural land to dog walking park has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Tom Hutchinson of youngsrps chartered surveyors, in a planning report, states: ‘The applicant has identified a lack of secure, dog walking parks in the area and is proposing to deliver a new facility as part of a farm diversification scheme.

A dog walker. Picture: Pixabay

‘The proposals involve no built development other than a small area of permeable hardstanding and some fencing, and as such will not have a detrimental impact on the character or appearance of the surrounding area.’

The report states that the collection of dog waste has been catered for and that bins will be emptied at regular intervals by private collection.

The fencing proposed is specifically manufactured for dogs and is characteristic of deer fencing.

It is also planned to fill gaps in the existing existing hedgerow that runs adjacent to the A697 and plant along the northern boundary to further screen the proposed parking area.

Customers wishing to use the facility would be required to book an appointment which would be limited to one per hour.

It is anticipated that sessions would be 50 minutes with a 10 minute allowance for changeover between visitors.

‘Sufficient parking is therefore provided with three bays and adequate space for turning,” states Mr Hutchinson’s report.

It is envisaged the facility would be open 12 hours a day in summer and eight in winter.