Plans lodged for revamp of 'The Cobbles' in Alnwick
Northumberland County Council is planning to lift, clean and relay the cobble stones on Bondgate Within and carry out improvements to the car parking layout.
The planning application indicates a new footway to the southern edge of Market Street and the narrowing and resurfacing of the road at this point.
In addition, it is planned to introduce new landscape features including a rain garden and to carry out repairs on two listed drinking fountains or ‘pants’.
Cllr Martin Swinbank, Alnwick ward, said: “The Cobbles area will retain the historic wagonway along the top edge which will be lifted and re-laid but the parking area will be renewed with flatter and safer natural stone sets.
"There are enhancements to the green spaces, the setting of Robertson's Pant, pedestrian walkways and accessibility to the adjacent businesses. The larger trees will be retained and new trees planted to improve the streetscape for many years to come.
"This scheme will enhance the cobbled area which is such a distinctive part of Alnwick, by retaining the look of the cobbles but also create a much safer surface for pedestrian use.
"Much like the Narrowgate scheme soon to be completed, it will give a further lift to our historic and beautiful town centre and improve the space for both residents and visitors.”
A planning report on the council’s behalf states: ‘Across the site there are various types of hard standing, uneven ground conditions, and a lack of signage. All of which pose unacceptable health and safety concerns as well as permeability and accessibility issues for users.
‘The proposed development therefore seeks to resolve these and help preserve the role and function of this important historic market town and major tourist destination within the North East.
‘The ambition is to ensure the long-term safe and effective use of this facility by upgrading and adapting it in a manner that responds positively to its historic environment within Alnwick town centre.’
Proposed improvements include the implementation of a one-way car park, with consultants highlighting the current ‘disorganised and dangerous’ situation of vehicles entering and exiting at both junctions onto the site. The scheme will see the formal demarcation of all 48 car parking spaces, with two loading bays.
