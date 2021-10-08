Plans lodged for overnight motorhome parking at key locations on Northumberland coast

Bamburgh's Links Road car park.

The plans for Bamburgh’s main car park and Beadnell’s overflow car park have been submitted by Northumberland County Council.

A third site at Amble Braid had also previously been identified as potentially suitable but no application has been lodged for that at present.

The council is proposing a pilot scheme in response to the growing popularity of motorhome and campervans for visits to Northumberland since the Covid pandemic.

Beadnell overflow car park.

‘The council recognises that the use of motorhomes is an increasing trend escalated by the Covid-19 pandemic and an increase in staycations,’ the council reports in its application.

‘There are concerns that there won’t be sufficient availability in formal campsites and that there are people with motorhomes that don’t want to stay in that kind of facility anyway

‘We have considered all of our coastal car parks and have identified locations where it would be acceptable to have a self-contained overnight stay where people basically sleep in the vehicle but don’t have items of equipment outside.

‘Undertaking this pilot outside of the busy summer months will allow us to review the viability of the project on a smaller scale and allow for any improvements to the process as we progress.

‘A formal review of the operation of the pilot scheme will be undertaken in advance of spring 2022 to assess the feasibility of continuing and expanding the trial during the summer months.’

The scheme would allow eight motorhomes to park overnight at Beadnell, with six at Bamburgh.

A further six were envisaged at Amble Braid.