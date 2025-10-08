Plans to build a new home on a gap site in Wooler town centre have been submitted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application seeking outline planning permission for a 1.5 storey home between Church Street and Tenter Hill has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The bid to develop the sloping site has been made by Maurice Shakeshaft from Nottinghamshire. An earlier application seeking full planning permission was withdrawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “At present, the land has a caravan with parking access from Tenter Hill. This will be removed as soon as the application is decided with the concrete base used for location of bin storage for ease of emptying and bicycle parking.

The proposed development site in Wooler.

“It is the intention to remove overgrown vegetation which surrounds the northern area, in order to provide adequate car parking and replace with native Northumbrian trees/shrubs.”

Previous development plans for the site were approved in 2017, amended in 2018. Another previous bid for two homes on the site was refused.