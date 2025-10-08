Plans lodged for new home on gap site in Wooler

By Ian Smith
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:36 BST
Plans to build a new home on a gap site in Wooler town centre have been submitted.

An application seeking outline planning permission for a 1.5 storey home between Church Street and Tenter Hill has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The bid to develop the sloping site has been made by Maurice Shakeshaft from Nottinghamshire. An earlier application seeking full planning permission was withdrawn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “At present, the land has a caravan with parking access from Tenter Hill. This will be removed as soon as the application is decided with the concrete base used for location of bin storage for ease of emptying and bicycle parking.

The proposed development site in Wooler.placeholder image
The proposed development site in Wooler.

“It is the intention to remove overgrown vegetation which surrounds the northern area, in order to provide adequate car parking and replace with native Northumbrian trees/shrubs.”

Previous development plans for the site were approved in 2017, amended in 2018. Another previous bid for two homes on the site was refused.

Related topics:WoolerNorthumberland County CouncilNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice