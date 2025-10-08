Plans lodged for new home on gap site in Wooler
An application seeking outline planning permission for a 1.5 storey home between Church Street and Tenter Hill has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.
The bid to develop the sloping site has been made by Maurice Shakeshaft from Nottinghamshire. An earlier application seeking full planning permission was withdrawn.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “At present, the land has a caravan with parking access from Tenter Hill. This will be removed as soon as the application is decided with the concrete base used for location of bin storage for ease of emptying and bicycle parking.
“It is the intention to remove overgrown vegetation which surrounds the northern area, in order to provide adequate car parking and replace with native Northumbrian trees/shrubs.”
Previous development plans for the site were approved in 2017, amended in 2018. Another previous bid for two homes on the site was refused.