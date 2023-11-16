Plans lodged for new glamping site a short cycle ride from Holy Island

Fresh plans for a glamping site a short cycle ride from Holy Island have been submitted.

An application on behalf of Shelley Watts seeks planning permission for 11 woodside cabins and four shepherds huts on land south east of West Mains House, Beal.

The site, on a vacant parcel of undeveloped land, is in close proximity to the A1 and amenities including a cafe, service station and The Lindisfarne Inn.

A planning report by the applicant states: ‘The applicant proposes to create a small, sustainable development of holiday letting units.

The proposed glamping site is on land behind Lindisfarne Services. Picture: Google

‘These will be constructed in sustainable timber and insulated to a high standard.

‘The development will be fully landscaped with trees and low-level planting to provide screening and sustainable habitats for native species.

‘The site will cater for tourists, ramblers and cyclists, whilst supporting facilities will be provided for these users by the adjoining café.’

The report adds that the site will be fully landscaped and fenced to ensure the site is safe for children.

There would be 16 parking spaces, plus two cycle spaces at each holiday unit. Access would be via a small private road from the Beal to Holy Island access road. The report says the development will not significantly increase the volume of traffic in the local vicinity.

Police have recommended CCTV coverage for the front and rear of each lodge as well as the fronts of the shepherds huts due to the proximity of the A1.