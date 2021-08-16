Plans lodged for new glamping pods in Northumberland

Plans have been lodged for a new glamping site in rural Northumberland.

Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:29 pm

Applicant Rosie Mason wants permission to construct four glamping pods on land north east of Pondicherry Cottage, Rothbury.

A report accompanying the application states: ‘The land is set back off Hillside Road West, on Pondicherry, a private road leading to a cluster of dwellings.

‘The proposals are of a low scale from the height and mass of the existing dwellings and are in context with the local area.

‘All adjacent dwellings will not have any views impacted through the proposed works.

‘The scale of the proposal is undoubtedly of a small scale and is in keeping with the local existing area.’

The proposed works are within the eastern portion of the site and the existing site access would remain unaltered.

The application also seeks permission for associated infrastructure, comprising SUDs drainage solutions, refuse storage and access road with associated parking.

A final decision will be taken by Northumberland County Council.

