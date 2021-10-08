Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

Permission has already been granted for a new clubhouse which forms part of a £500,000 announced by Northumberland Estates last month.

‘The development proposal involves the construction of a single-storey changing block and golf reception which will be used ancillary to new golf clubhouse development,’ states a planning report.

It adds that the existing 13th tee box will be used as the 1st tee box which can be viewed and accessed directly from the proposed golf reception.

Amble-based D P Builders have been appointed to construct the new clubhouse as well as a new greenkeeper’s store.

The club committee are planning additional improvements including the possible redesign of two holes and improvements to the greens such as better irrigation and drainage.

Work is due to begin on site in November with the project looking to complete in the late spring of 2022.