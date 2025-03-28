Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged for a caravan holiday park on a site close to the River Coquet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application seeks permission for 25 static caravans next to Coquet Moor Caravan Park, near Warkworth.

The proposed site on land east of Ford Cottage is currently disused but has historically been used as storage in association with the existing caravan park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report on behalf of applicant Nikki Carnie states: ‘The applicant owns land adjacent to Coquet Moor Caravan Park, Warkworth which is currently disused.

The proposed site next to Coquet Moor Caravan Park.

‘Given the rising popularity of Northumberland as a holiday destination, they are keen to develop this underused land as a caravan park for holiday use.’

It adds: ‘The caravans would be sensitively positioned to maximise peace and quiet for visitors but also to minimise their visual impact on the surrounding area. Existing landscape features would be retained and additional landscaping would be implemented.

‘The overall development of the site fits in with the general sync of development in the surrounding area which includes another caravan park on the same side of the river. The site is also positioned in close proximity to other housing and the built-up edge of Warkworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The site also sits in a significant dip, at low level, therefore the landscape impact would be minimal.’

The site has an existing access located on the north-west corner of the site. The detailed design put forward shows 26 parking spaces.

Although close to the river, the land to be developed is restricted to lie entirely within a flood zone 1 (low risk) area.