A major upgrade is needed at a Berwickshire crematorium to meet the requirements of new legislation.

A planning application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a series of improvements at Houndwood Crematorium.

The work would involve the installation of a new filtration system, the replacement of external coolers and alterations to a wall to allow the new filtration system the space to function.

Houndwood Church was built during the mid-1830s but closed in 2003.

Houndwood Crematorium. (Facebook)

The B-Listed building was subsequently purchased by the Edinburgh-based Carlton Group and a rear section converted into a crematorium, with local carpenters, stonemasons, roofers and gardeners all used in the conservation and renovation work.

Houndwood Crematorium opened to the public in 2015 and now has its own Garden of Remembrance where visitors can enjoy the solitude and reflect.

Facilities also include a chapel with seating for 120 people.