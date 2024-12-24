Plans lodged for improved electric vehicle charging facilities at Morrisons filling station in Amble
A planning application by Motor Fuel Group (MFG) proposes an extension to the sales building and creation of an electric vehicle charging zone and jet wash facilities.
An existing jet wash bay would be removed at the site on Coquet Enterprise Park.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “As part of MFG’s proposals to upgrade facilities across their portfolio of Morrison petrol filling stations they are also taking the opportunity to extend the existing kiosk/shop, to provide an improved offer to visiting motorists.
"The proposals will enhance the existing offer at the site, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.”
A need to improve the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is behind the proposal.
The planning report adds: “The UK has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2035 and moving to Net Zero by 2050. As part of the Net Zero strategy (October 2021), the UK Government have placed a new emphasis on electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the UK.
"As part of this drive, it is essential that there is a comprehensive and competitive EV charging network in place.
"MFG are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of EV charging facilities at existing Morrisons sites across the UK to diversify their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as refuelling with petrol or diesel. The aspiration of MFG is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives.”
