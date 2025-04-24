Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged for a housing development on the site of a former school in Belford.

A planning application submitted by The Newcastle Diocesan Education Board and Bamburgh Developments seeks permission to demolish the former St Mary’s Middle School.

They want to build 23 homes on the site of the main school building, caretaker’s house and hard-standing areas.

The former school playing field to the west is under the separate ownership of Belford Parish Council and is not part of the proposed development.

The former St Mary's C of E Middle School in Belford.

The proposal is for a pair of 2-bed semi-detached bungalows, 16 3-bed semi-detached houses and five 3-bed detached houses.

A planning document on the applicants’ behalf states: ‘The proposal seeks to demolish all existing buildings on the site and instead proposes house types which are reflective of and will enhance the local character.

‘Whilst the school building and its amenities are clearly redundant, at the time of writing, the existing caretaker’s house is occupied as rented accommodation. It is understood that the current tenants are vacating the dwelling in spring 2025.

‘Whilst retention of the building was considered, it was deemed preferable to the development as a whole to demolish the existing house, and replacing with a new home that meets modern design standards in terms of current living standards.’

The document adds: ‘In order to create a sustainable community and support local jobs and amenities, the number of permanent residents needs to be increased.

‘By creating more housing within the village, this proposal seeks to provide homes for permanent residents who will help to support the community and amenities of Belford.’

The school closed in 2018 because of dwindling pupil numbers, partly caused by the Alnwick schools partnership’s move to a two-tier education system.

The building was initially occupied by Culture Creative, an outdoor events specialist, but it has since moved to Belford Industrial Estate and the site has been vacant since June 2023.

The proposal envisages an upgraded access off Williams Way with provision for two parking spaces per property.

An existing footpath leading from Williams Way round to the Belford Primary School’s playing field, will be retained. If approved, a second pedestrian access to the northern end of the eastern site boundary will become redundant and will be closed off.