The application for Detchant Farm, near Belford, proposes the demolition of a grain store, partial demolition of a general purpose farm store and the conversion of farm buildings.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Detchant Farm has been farmed by the applicants, the Jackson family for many decades and they have recently purchased the freehold of the farm, having previously farmed the property as tenants.

‘This has allowed the amalgamation of various farm holdings into the main farm business enterprise allowing utilisation of farm steadings of various holdings, freeing up a number of the buildings at Detchant from day to day agricultural use.

