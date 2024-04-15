Plans lodged for five new homes at Detchant Farm near Belford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The application for Detchant Farm, near Belford, proposes the demolition of a grain store, partial demolition of a general purpose farm store and the conversion of farm buildings.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Detchant Farm has been farmed by the applicants, the Jackson family for many decades and they have recently purchased the freehold of the farm, having previously farmed the property as tenants.
‘This has allowed the amalgamation of various farm holdings into the main farm business enterprise allowing utilisation of farm steadings of various holdings, freeing up a number of the buildings at Detchant from day to day agricultural use.
‘The applicants wish to create a viable re-use for these farm buildings and Galbraith are instructed to submit a full planning application for the conversion of the traditional steading and a small part of one of the more modern buildings to create five new dwellings.’