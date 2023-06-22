It is planned to create extra space for a dining pavilion at the Apple Inn in Lucker.

Johny Johnson of Stablewood Leisure has submitted plans to Northumberland County Council for a single storey extension to the side and rear.

A planning report on his behalf states: ‘The applicants currently own and operate The Apple Inn and School House.

The Apple Inn at Lucker.

"Whilst during peak seasons both properties are in regular use, the businesses do not reach prime occupancy for a significant proportion of the year.

‘The use of the existing business heavily relies upon visitors from Lucker and the surrounding settlements.

‘The owners are proposing to close the School House, seeking a change of use, thus meaning there is the need for more space to accommodate visitors within the Apple Inn.

‘The extension will provide sufficient space to meet the demands of visitors and residents within the village with a resultant economic benefit to the settlement.

Outdoor seating at The Apple Inn.

‘This proposed expansion of the Apple Inn and proposed closure/change of use at the School House will likewise ensure job retention and business vitality.’

Earlier this year the Apple Inn won gold in the pub of the year category at the North East England Tourism Awards.

It was also crowned Best Gastro Pub in the North in the Food Awards England 2022

The proposed east side extension takes up a triangular space, currently used as an external decking and seating area bounded by a stone retaining wall. The new dining pavilion represents an extension to the existing property in the order of 75m2.

Plans for the School House seek permission to turn it into tourism accommodation.

A planning report states: ‘Whilst the existing building is currently in use as a restaurant the applicant is seeking to safeguard the use of the building to prevent it becoming redundant and disused.