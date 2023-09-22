Plans lodged for demolition of disused WI building in Newton-by-the-Sea
Plans have been submitted to demolish the redundant building at High Newton-by-the-Sea and replace it with a pair of three-bedroom homes.
A planning report on behalf of applicant Mr J Sutherland states: ‘The existing building, previously used by the Women’s Institute, is currently in a redundant state.
‘The proposed development in this location will involve the best and most efficient use of the land, providing high quality and attractive residential units to contribute to the local housing stock within High Newton-by-the-Sea.
‘It is considered the proposed development is to be a visual improvement to the site and the surrounding area, compared to the existing redundant and disused building on site.’
The report adds that the proposed scheme, on a smaller footprint than the existing structure, ‘is considered to have negligible impact on the Northumberland Coast AONB and the North Northumberland Heritage Coast.’