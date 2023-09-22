Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to demolish the redundant building at High Newton-by-the-Sea and replace it with a pair of three-bedroom homes.

A planning report on behalf of applicant Mr J Sutherland states: ‘The existing building, previously used by the Women’s Institute, is currently in a redundant state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The proposed development in this location will involve the best and most efficient use of the land, providing high quality and attractive residential units to contribute to the local housing stock within High Newton-by-the-Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former WI building in Newton-by-the-Sea.

‘It is considered the proposed development is to be a visual improvement to the site and the surrounding area, compared to the existing redundant and disused building on site.’