Plans lodged for changes at Queens Head Hotel in Berwick to create extra bedrooms

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:47 BST
Plans have been lodged for changes at a Berwick hotel and restaurant.

It is proposed to alter the layout of the front restaurant room at the Queens Head Hotel to create two new bedrooms.

An application seeking planning permission to carry out the works has been submitted by Group Retreats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The application seeks the approval of internal works to subdivide an existing room and create new internal partitions, creating two new bedrooms with ensuites.

Queens Head Hotel, Sandgate, Berwick.placeholder image
Queens Head Hotel, Sandgate, Berwick.

“The aim is to create more rooms for the hotel whilst preserving the historic and architectural significance of the property.”

The hotel currently has six bedrooms on the upper floors.

The application also details plans to reinstate an original door on the front façade which ‘will have a positive effect on the built heritage, re-establishing the hotel front closer to its original state, whilst aiding accessibility into the new rooms’.

The Grade II listed property on Sandgate is believed to have been used as an inn or hotel since the early 19th century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heritage report states: “We believe that our proposed works have the absolute minimum impact on the architectural or historic heritage of the Queens Head Hotel and the Sandgate area.

"The work done aims to complement the historic features of the hotel and be as reversible as possible for the flexibility of further future alterations or changing needs.

"The proposal ultimately aims to help keep the property as a profitable hotel, maintaining its significant place with the Sandgate area and the wider Berwick-upon-Tweed.”

Related topics:BerwickGrade IIBerwick-upon-Tweed
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice