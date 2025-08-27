Plans have been lodged for changes at a Berwick hotel and restaurant.

It is proposed to alter the layout of the front restaurant room at the Queens Head Hotel to create two new bedrooms.

An application seeking planning permission to carry out the works has been submitted by Group Retreats.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The application seeks the approval of internal works to subdivide an existing room and create new internal partitions, creating two new bedrooms with ensuites.

Queens Head Hotel, Sandgate, Berwick.

“The aim is to create more rooms for the hotel whilst preserving the historic and architectural significance of the property.”

The hotel currently has six bedrooms on the upper floors.

The application also details plans to reinstate an original door on the front façade which ‘will have a positive effect on the built heritage, re-establishing the hotel front closer to its original state, whilst aiding accessibility into the new rooms’.

The Grade II listed property on Sandgate is believed to have been used as an inn or hotel since the early 19th century.

A heritage report states: “We believe that our proposed works have the absolute minimum impact on the architectural or historic heritage of the Queens Head Hotel and the Sandgate area.

"The work done aims to complement the historic features of the hotel and be as reversible as possible for the flexibility of further future alterations or changing needs.

"The proposal ultimately aims to help keep the property as a profitable hotel, maintaining its significant place with the Sandgate area and the wider Berwick-upon-Tweed.”