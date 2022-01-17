Plans lodged for caravan and motorhome site on Northumberland farm

A change of use application has been lodged for agricultural land at Brandon Farm, near Powburn.

It is proposed to develop the site for six hardstanding caravan pitches and a hard circular road with a finished gravel surface.

The application site is next to the Brandon Ford Caravan Site.

Applicant Cameron Shell, in a planning report, states: ‘The proposed development site will feature no permanent structures, only temporary caravan and motorhome accommodation and due to the seasonality of the business will likely feature very few caravans through the winter months.

‘As such, at times with no caravans present, there will be no noticeable change to surrounding area.

‘As part of the landscaping of the proposed site, a hedge is to be planted around the north east boundary of the site, this will be planted using local and native hedge plants which will blend in with existing hedging and vegetation.’

