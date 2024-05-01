Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Shell, founder of the Doxford Group, has submitted a planning application for a redevelopment of The Greenhouse on Front Street.

The former grocery store, most recently a restaurant with four en-suite guest rooms, was sold in 2021.

Plans have been submitted seeking approval for a proposed upgrade to bar and restaurant facilities on the ground floor with the formation of an additional flat roof dining area and rear extension.

The property dates back to 1893.

This would accommodate a revised kitchen and w.c. layout with store, cycle parking, delivery area and cellar to ground floor and reconfigured letting rooms to first floor.

The initial pre-planning application sought to raise the roof of the two storey rear section to provide additional bedrooms to a second floor along with conversion of the existing roof space to the main building for managers accommodation but this was dropped because it was felt to be an over-development.