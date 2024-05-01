Plans lodged for alterations to The Greenhouse visitor accommodation in Bamburgh
Richard Shell, founder of the Doxford Group, has submitted a planning application for a redevelopment of The Greenhouse on Front Street.
The former grocery store, most recently a restaurant with four en-suite guest rooms, was sold in 2021.
Plans have been submitted seeking approval for a proposed upgrade to bar and restaurant facilities on the ground floor with the formation of an additional flat roof dining area and rear extension.
This would accommodate a revised kitchen and w.c. layout with store, cycle parking, delivery area and cellar to ground floor and reconfigured letting rooms to first floor.
The initial pre-planning application sought to raise the roof of the two storey rear section to provide additional bedrooms to a second floor along with conversion of the existing roof space to the main building for managers accommodation but this was dropped because it was felt to be an over-development.
There have been no objections.
