Advance Northumberland is seeking permission for the development on the northern outskirts of Hadston.

The council-owned regeneration company wants to develop an empty grassland site next to the industrial estate.

The site is split into two parcels with an existing access road, which would form the main site access, whilst still serving the industrial estate.

Part of the proposed development site in Hadston.

The proposed scheme is for nine two bedroom bungalows, 39 two bedroom houses and 32 three bedroom homes.

A minimum of 15% affordable dwellings would be provided.

A document submitted with the application states: ‘A key driver of the design is to ensure the development entrance point from the south western boundary provides an attractive gateway into the site.

‘This has been achieved by splitting the entrance dwellings apart creating a funnelled entrance and creating a ‘green’ spine through the development.

‘It is also a driver of the design to include measures to protect the dwellings from the noise of the industrial estate to a level that is considered acceptable.

‘The scheme retains a ‘green’ character to the development. Important hedgerows and trees on the eastern and western boundaries are to be retained. The eastern part of the site retains a large open space to include native species planting, wild flower meadows and natural play features.

‘The proposed development is one of consideration and sensitivity.

‘The entire scheme could be described as possessing a softer more sinuous development impression, with the design team working hard with all members of the local authority to arrive at a scheme design which is viewed as a positive addition to the area of Hadston.’

A leaflet outlining the proposal was delivered to 900 local residents and organisations in January.

There were only 18 responses to specific questions but the majority (13) came back in support of housing on the site, while there was also support for the proposed site layout and housing mix.

‘Overall, the response to the proposed development has been largely positive, with support for the re-use of this long standing vacant site and for the provision of bungalows and family housing in the local area,’ says a consultant’s report on behalf of the applicant.