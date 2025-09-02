Plans lodged for 11 new homes on brownfield site near Bedlington

Fresh plans have been lodged for a housing development near Bedlington.

A planning application for 11 homes off Barrington Road has been submitted by Harry Deol Construction NE Ltd.

Previous plans for 14 homes on the site next to Tollgate House were withdrawn after concerns were raised that it was an over-development.

The proposed homes are 3 and 4 bed detached and semi-detached 2 storey properties.

A planning report accompanying the application states: “The site has been previously developed with approximately 19 terraced dwellings. These have been subsequently demolished, although some evidence of their remains on site.

“A previous planning application for five dwellings was approved on the site but has now lapsed.

"A recent pre-application considered the principle of development for 10 dwellings in this location acceptable.”

The report continues: “It is considered that the layout of the site and design of the proposed dwellings will not have a significant adverse impact on existing residents or future occupiers of the proposed dwellings, nor will it impact on existing commercial/employment operations close by.

“The constraints of the site influence the layout, but it lends itself to provide road frontage development with narrow front gardens and private amenity space to the rear. Landscaping of the site will assist with integration of the new development into the street scene.”