The Duke of Northumberland’s development company has been seeking feedback on its ‘Lifetime Neighbourhood’ proposal in recent weeks.

Its planning application includes plans for independent supported living apartments, residential apartments and traditional housing on Braid Hill, where a Tesco supermarket had originally been planned.

A number of nearby residents including the No Road On The Braid group have already expressed their concerns about the proposed access road on the Braid open space.

An impression of how the development at Braid Hill, Amble, would look.

Now, opponents have raised concerns about the design with five letters of objection submitted.

Amble resident Ian Smith, a former town planner, said: “It seems an average suburban housing layout with an ill-defined and fragmented northern frontage.

"It is disappointing that the opportunity has not been taken to provide Amble with a splendid urban boundary at its northern approach."

Mr Smith also points out there would only be five affordable dwellings as defined by the council.

A CGI of the proposed scheme.

"All the remaining houses and flats may therefore be sold or rented on the open market, including for holiday accommodation,” he points out.

He adds: “The three-storey elements of the scheme are also obtrusive and located near the southern boundary of the site, thus detracting from the amenity and privacy of neighbouring residents. This could be avoided by adopting a more sympathetic layout and design.”

He is also dismayed that the design does not make more of the Guilder’s Burn watercourse, The Gut.

The proposed accommodation would provide a range of one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, designed to facilitate the changing needs of residents over their lifetimes.

It envisages 48 extra care apartments. This independent supported living accommodation would comprise 38 two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom homes. It would include staff facilities, communal lounges and open green space.

A further 35 residential two-bedroom apartments would be provided alongside 10 residential two-bedroom houses, including some ‘affordable housing’.

Guy Munden of Northumberland Estates said: “Plans to create a ‘lifetime neighbourhood’ in Amble are rooted in the need to provide more high quality homes for people, particularly in later life, across the county.