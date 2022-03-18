Plans lodged by Northumberland Estates for 54 new homes

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company is seeking to build on a greenfield site south of Grange Road.

Northumberland Estates says its aim it to create ‘a high-quality and inherently sustainable’ development on a key site.

A planning report for Northumberland Estates explains: “In order to attract key economic employers alongside providing housing for the growing population of the area, Northumberland County Council are seeking to provide housing which will attract inward investment by providing an appropriate housing offer.

Access to the proposed housing scheme in Shilbottle.

“Development proposals at Grange Road, Shilbottle, can make a significant contribution to addressing the housing need.

“The site offers excellent opportunities for the creation of distinctive residential neighbourhood set within an attractive framework of open space and landscape."

A mix of two, three and four bedroom units are proposed, including six affordable homes and bungalows.

"The development will have an imaginative and creative route design, with a clear system of primary, secondary and tertiary routes with adopted and private shared surface links," says the report.

"The primary route through the site will be framed either side by attractive landscaping with tree planting to form a green boulevard connecting distinctive development cells across the scheme.

“There will be an emphasis on pedestrian and cycle movement with carefully considered links throughout the scheme.

"These links have been integrated as a key feature of scheme design, with all routes overlooked providing good levels of natural surveillance.

“The layout for the scheme will embrace the existing topography and landscape features of the development site through retention and celebration of important landscape positions, including key hedgerow and tree planting areas.

"The retention of important landscape features will be augmented by the introduction of additional landscape planting and a SUDS attenuation swales promoting greater ecology and biodiversity across the site.”

Generally, dwellings would be arranged into smaller development sections with their own identity and character and small areas of open space with front aspect.