Northumberland County Council had previously asked garage tenants off St Lawrence Avenue to empty garages and send keys back by November.

The local authority has now submitted plans to turn the garages into three social rented bungalows, to be owned and managed by the council.

A planning report explains: ‘The current social and economic climate has lead to an increased need for affordable and social housing.

The proposed site in Amble. Picture: Google

‘Whilst numerous new developments are being created to meet the demand, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find infill sites within established sustainable residential areas.

‘Many post-war housing estates were developed with pocket open spaces, which residents would like to remain, however, many also include garage blocks, which require maintenance and in some instances attract anti-social behaviour.’

The report continues: ‘The proposal is for the conversion of an underutilised garage site to affordable residential housing.

‘The blocks of garages which make up the site are not completely redundant but are underused and, in many cases, misused for their original purposes, which is to store a motor car.

‘We feel the proposal is a better use of these council owned garages and there is enough capacity in the surrounding garage blocks to be able to relocate certain garage owners in most need of a garage, should this issue arise.’

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective construction method in which the garage roofs are removed, and the brick walls are retained.

The bungalows are designed for over 55s or tenants with varying needs such as a disability.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for looking after our environment, previously said: “Subject to them being deemed appropriate in planning terms, the old garage sites are one such potential location where we are exploring the development of affordable rented bungalows.

“The decision to terminate the garage tenancies wasn’t an easy decision but sometimes we really have to make some hard choices – and this unfortunately is one of them.”