A planning application relating to a sustainable energy generation and storage project at Ponteland Memorial Hall has been lodged with Northumberland County Council.

The notification of prior approval bid includes the installation of up to 83 solar panels and also a battery storage system.

The objective of the scheme is to reduce overall energy costs within the building and provide an off-grid emergency power supply to essential services for the community.

A planning statement submitted with the application includes the following: “The emergency provision should have an ideal supply time of 48 hours and is expected to provide lighting, mobile phone charging and a small amount of power for the use of kettles and a microwave until diesel generators or grid supply is reinstated.

Ponteland Memorial Hall.

“Surplus PV generation throughout the summer months would benefit from a co-operative energy purchase agreement established through Community Action Northumberland to reduce overall annual energy costs to community buildings throughout the region.

“The most suitable orientations are the south facing (side elevation) and east facing (rear elevation) flat roof.

“The south facing higher roof area is suitable for the installation of 43no panels of size 1.730m x 1.118m x 0.03m thick.

“The south facing lower roof area is suitable for the installation of 40no panels of size 1.730m x 1.118m x 0.03m thick.”

A separate planning application for the erection of forecourt advertising – two banners on one supporting frame advertising events and facilities at the venue – was approved by the county council in November.