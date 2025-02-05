An application for new housing in a Northumberland village has been lodged with the county council.

If the plans by Anthony Harmieson are given the green light, six new three-bedroom homes and associated facilities will be constructed following demolition of the existing buildings at a site in Pegswood.

The site is located by the junction between Longhirst Road and Langwell Terrace. Immediately to the north is a pair of semi detached dwellings and a small coppice of trees, to the south is Saint Margaret’s Chapel and Church Hall.

A design and access statement submitted with the application includes the following: “The existing structures found on the site include a two-storey, red brick and slate roof dwelling and neighbouring garage workshop building of similar material finishes that is understood to have last operated as a tyre fitting centre.

“The area in front of these buildings is of sealed surface tarmac hard-standing.

“The source of inspiration for the development focuses on the nearby Co-operative Terrace, Pegswood Primary School and Saint Margaret’s Chapel that have a distinct identity which is defined by the use of buff brick and red brick highlights.

“No’s 3 and 7 Co-operative Street still display this character in the context of a domestic typology, while the chapel and primary school display this character in the context of public buildings. The character is defined by the use of red contrasting brick to highlight the building apertures, chimneys and surrounding garden walls.

“The design team concluded that this contrasting brick detailing would have contributed to the appearance of Pegswood’s streetscapes and the new development presents an opportunity to reinforce this character of the village.”