Plans for service station, holiday lodges and farm shop near the A1 in Stannington recommended for approval by Northumberland planners
GH Group wants to develop a site close to the A1 at Station Road End.
Its application for a service station including a cafe, 20 holiday lodges, a farm shop and other facilities has been recommended for approval by council planners.
In a report to the strategic planning committee, which meets next Tuesday to discuss the application, senior planning officer Ryan Soulsby reports: ‘The principle of development upon the application site is recognised as acceptable in accordance with both local and national planning policy.
‘The local planning authority consider that… the development represents very special circumstances which outweigh the level of harm caused to the Green Belt.’
There have been nine objections to the proposal, including from the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE).
Stannington Parish Council supports the principle of development of a site which has been derelict for a number of years but believes the installation of a roundabout at the west end of Station Road is essential.
It has also expressed concerns that the plans include the inclusion of a farm shop and cafe ‘when there is already a successful farm shop and cafe business on Station Road’.
National Highways has raised no objection.
Planners also state that the intended mixed-use of the development is unlikely to generate any significant noise or amenity concerns to existing residents.
In 2020, the applicant submitted an outline proposal for a hotel and business hub units on the site which was later withdrawn.
