Plans to convert an Alnwick venue into a boutique hotel have been given the green light.

Local hotelier Terry Maughan aims to transform Alnwick Squash Club into luxury accommodation providing 40 en-suite bedrooms.

A planning application seeking change of use for the proposal, submitted last summer, has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

Planning chiefs decided the scheme could be determined by delegated powers despite an objection from Alnwick Town Council.

It had raised concerns about parking and complained that the proposal sought to maximise the number of rooms on the site rather than reflect its previous use or style.

A resident of nearby Hotspur Place added: “The severe parking problems the street already has will become far worse.”

However, no objection was raised by the highways department which noted the proposed development is intended to operate as car-free with no dedicated parking provided.

Officers also decided the proposed development does not give rise to any significant concerns in respect of scale, design or visual impact.

Planning officer James Wellwood adds: “The proposed hotel use would attract tourists and visitors to the area through the provision of new accommodation to facilitate their stay in the area which would help to positively support the commercial viability of the frontage for retail use.”

The change of use proposal, through Northumberland Castle and Country Lodgings Ltd, details plans to reconfigure the first, second and third floors.

The estate agent frontage on the ground floor would be retained, with the rest of the space converted into an accessible bedroom. A lift to the first and second floor is also proposed. No external works are proposed.

Previously, change of use permission for a 10-bedroom hotel on part of the second and third floors was granted in 2005.

Mr Maughan bought the venue in 2022 on the retirement of previous owner Hilton Charlton, who had established it in 1977.

The club features two squash courts, a gym and bar which has been an integral part of the town’s nightlife for much of the past 30 years.

However, the council’s planning report details a significant reduction in membership, especially since Covid ‘with rising energy and staffing costs leading to significant financial loss’. The gymnasium and squash club facilities with associated bar and night club were closed in 2023.

Approval has been granted subject to a a financial contribution of £9,792 towards the council’s Coastal Mitigation Service, and £3,500 for the delivery of an off-site EV charging point at Greenwell Road.