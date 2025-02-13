Plans to build a £500,000 purpose-built youth facility in Cramlington have been approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet.

The development will be delivered by Cramlington Town Council, but funded by the county council. The cash will be provided in two chunks – £144,000 in 2024/25 and £354,000 in 2025/26.

A report presented to the cabinet stated that the plans for the so-called Cramlington Youth Zone would create a dedicated building for young people to “work, relax and socialise safely”. It is envisaged that the site will run support workshops such as employability sessions, with the aim of reducing anti-social behaviour in the town.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “This is a fantastic project brought forward by Cramlington Town Council.

"We have had some money in the budget earmarked for Cramlington for some time and this is what they have decided to spend it on. I couldn’t think of a better project for them to invest that money in.

“It’s going to be run by the town council, and it is a good example for other town councils across the county to look at. Cramlington have been on the front foot, doing it themselves.

“If people come to us with well thought-out projects and proposals, we will look at them.”

The council allocated £3.5 million to the support the development of the Cramlington Regeneration Programme in 2023. It was recognised that, unlike almost every other town in the county, Cramlington was not eligible to benefit from various Government funds such as Levelling Up or Borderlands.

The report stated that the project is anticipated to begin this month, with construction hoped to be complete by December. At the same meeting, the cabinet also approved a £255,000 investment to create a Dementia Garden at the town’s coronation park.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult social care, said: “When I first became portfolio holder for adult social care, I wanted to do more for people with dementia and for their carers.

“I’m absolutely delighted to support the delivery of a dementia garden in Coronation Park. This will be a safe environment for dementia sufferers who will be sable to walk among sensory plants and flowers, creating calmness and bringing back treasured memories.”

Both projects were unanimously approved by the cabinet.