Plans for nine-bedroom house in Blyth approved as fears quelled

Plans to convert a former supported living unit into a single nine-bedroom house have been approved after fears it could be used as a HMO were addressed by council planners.

The proposal will see the property on Regent Street in Blyth become a home for single family.

There were fears the building would be used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) – a house which is rented out to at least three tenants. They are often used for students and young professionals as well as asylum seekers.

The property was most recently used as a supported living complex with 12 bedrooms, but has been disused for a number of years. Previously, it was also a pub and a hotel.

Speaking at Northumberland County Council’s south east area planning committee, Croft ward councillor and Reform group leader Coun Mark Peart said the community was concerned about the property being used as a HMO.

He said: “I have had a look at this application and the plans. To me, with the number of bedrooms it has got it’s not a family dwelling, it’s not set up to be one.

“It’s a HMO under a guise. I don’t think it’s suitable for the area. Regarding the bedrooms, it’s an over-development.

“I don’t think it will go well will the work on the Energising Blyth programme. We’re trying to get Blyth to have high-quality housing, and this doesn’t tick the box.

“I have had numerous complaints around this from residents who are all fearing it is a HMO under a guise. That is what residents are saying, and they’re not particularly happy.”

However, council officers explained that under the conditions, permitted development rights for the property had been removed. This means that if the house was to be used as a HMO, a further planning application would be needed, or else the owner would face enforcement action from the council.

Applicant Dr Anton Lang assured councillors: “It’s not going to be a HMO. The planning application is clear and simple.

“If it was operated as a HMO, the local authority would be made aware and enforcement action would follow. We can’t do much about the size of the property, that is why there are nine bedrooms.

“With working from home and children studying, people often want more bedrooms.”

Dr Lang also pointed out that there had been no objections submitted by residents or statutory consultees. The plans were approved by six votes to one.