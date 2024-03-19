Plans for new tourism development in Beadnell set to get the green light
A planning application for eight eco-pods, four timber-frame cabins and three retail kiosks on a site near The Landing restaurant in Beadnell is being recommended for approval.
A single storey side extension to The Landing, which is already in place, also forms part of the application.
The item is due to be determined by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday.
Applicant Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects is proposing the prefabricated eco-pods would cater for “watersports enthusiasts, coastal walkers and short stay visitors” and that, rather than acting as fully independent self-catering apartments, they would act as ‘rooms’ associated with the restaurant.
They would be tucked away behind a mounded grass feature on the south west of the site, created as part of the previous housing development.
The beach-hut style kiosks would offer local businesses an opportunity to set up either pop up units or on a long term basis, as at Amble harbour village.
However, the parish council has objected with concerns that a further expansion of holiday accommodation could have a negative impact on the community and visitor experience.
There have been 31 objections and 33 letters of support.
Planning officer James Hudson reports: “While it is acknowledged that the development will have a visual impact on the immediate landscape and AONB on balance the proposed development is considered to be acceptable.”