Plans for new tourism development in Beadnell set to get the green light

Plans for a new tourism development at one of the most popular spots on the Northumberland coast are set to get the green light.
By Ian Smith
Published 19th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 12:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A planning application for eight eco-pods, four timber-frame cabins and three retail kiosks on a site near The Landing restaurant in Beadnell is being recommended for approval.

A single storey side extension to The Landing, which is already in place, also forms part of the application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The item is due to be determined by members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee on Thursday.

Most Popular
The proposed development site in Beadnell. Picture: GoogleThe proposed development site in Beadnell. Picture: Google
The proposed development site in Beadnell. Picture: Google

Applicant Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects is proposing the prefabricated eco-pods would cater for “watersports enthusiasts, coastal walkers and short stay visitors” and that, rather than acting as fully independent self-catering apartments, they would act as ‘rooms’ associated with the restaurant.

They would be tucked away behind a mounded grass feature on the south west of the site, created as part of the previous housing development.

The beach-hut style kiosks would offer local businesses an opportunity to set up either pop up units or on a long term basis, as at Amble harbour village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the parish council has objected with concerns that a further expansion of holiday accommodation could have a negative impact on the community and visitor experience.

There have been 31 objections and 33 letters of support.

Planning officer James Hudson reports: “While it is acknowledged that the development will have a visual impact on the immediate landscape and AONB on balance the proposed development is considered to be acceptable.”

Related topics:NorthumberlandAONB